Delhi Sees Season's Longest Fog Spell; Rail, Air Traffic Hit

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, said, "Usually, there is a gap of three to four days between two western disturbances. This time, the gap increased to seven days. A western disturbance retreated from the region by Dec. 30 and the next one came on Jan. 7."A senior IMD meteorologist said short-term relief is likely after a couple of days under the influence of back-to-back western disturbances.