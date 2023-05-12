Delhi Roadshow For Government's Semiconductor Push For Startups Launched
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged startups to register for the design-linked incentive scheme for chips.
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched the third Semicon India Future Design roadshow at IIT Delhi on Friday.
The event was part of a series of roadshows being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology across the country. It aims to get startups; micro, small and medium enterprises; and new graduates to help develop semiconductors.
Chandrasekhar urged startups to register for the design-linked incentive scheme for chips, which opened for applications in January 2022.
The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said the government would do everything to enable semiconductor design and production in India.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the event in IIT Delhi. (Photo: Rishabh Bhatnagar/BQ Prime)
"We won't dictate what areas a startup wants to focus on, we're not involved in that," he said. "It is for startups to discover their sweet spot and the government is here to provide a framework," he said.
The design-linked incentive scheme, with an outlay of Rs 1,200 crore, falls under the larger Rs 76,000-crore semiconductor package that the government announced in December 2021. The DLI aims to nurture at least 20 domestic companies involved in semiconductor design and facilitate them to achieve a turnover of more than Rs 1,500 crore by 2027.
At the event, Sequoia Capital India announced that it will be investing $3 million in a seed round in InCore Semiconductors, which is building RISC-V processor cores in India.
This is Sequoia's second semiconductor investment this year. Earlier, this year, the firm also invested in Mindgrove—an IIT Madras-incubated semiconductor startup designing innovative systems on chips.
While conglomerates like the Tata Group and Vedanta Ltd. have kickstarted their plans to set up semiconductor facilities, the government remains keen on including the country's young minds and startups to join the chip bandwagon.