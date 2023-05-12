Delhi Roadshow For Government's Semiconductor Push For Startups Launched

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched the third Semicon India Future Design roadshow at IIT Delhi on Friday.

The event was part of a series of roadshows being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology across the country. It aims to get startups; micro, small and medium enterprises; and new graduates to help develop semiconductors.

Chandrasekhar urged startups to register for the design-linked incentive scheme for chips, which opened for applications in January 2022.

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said the government would do everything to enable semiconductor design and production in India.