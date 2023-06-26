Delhi Power Regulator Allows Distribution Companies To Charge Higher Tariff

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission has allowed power distribution companies to levy higher tariffs—over and above the prevailing rates—to adjust the higher cost of power purchased, till next March.

BSES Yamuna Power Ltd. has been allowed to hike its tariff by an additional 9.42%, over and above the prevailing rate of 22.18%. BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd. can raise the tariff by an additional 6.39%, and the New Delhi Municipal Council by 2%.

The Delhi government said the fresh rise in power tariffs would not affect consumers. "Consumers will not be directly affected by this increase," according to an official statement.

The DERC said both the power-purchase adjustment costs would have validity for nine months from the issuance of the order. The surplus or deficit will be allowed with carrying costs on verification of power purchase costs and transmission bills of the relevant fiscal, subject to prudence checks, according to an order dated June 22.

In a petition to the DERC, the distribution companies claimed higher power purchase adjustment costs that were not considered in the tariff determination of the previous fiscal. Issues such as the higher cost of blending imported coal, road and rail freight, and transmission were not addressed as it is difficult to accurately determine them at the time of tariff fixation, they said.

Under the Power Purchase Agreement, electricity prices keep increasing and decreasing. Electricity becomes cheaper in the winter, while the price increases slightly in the summer, the Delhi government said. In every quarterly review, there is a "marginal increase or decrease" in the prices under the PPA.