Delhi High Court Upholds Government Move To Classify Medical Devices As Drugs

The Delhi High Court has upheld the government's move to classify all medical devices as drugs under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The Union government has the right to make this decision, observing that it wants to follow international rules and protect the rights of the patients, said a division bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Tara Vitasta Ganju.

The order dated Sept. 1 came after the Surgical Manufacturers and Traders Association challenged two notifications: one in 2020 and another in 2018.

The 2018 notification brought four medical devices—nebulisers, blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, and glucometers—within the ambit of 'drug' as defined under the act. In the 2020 notification, the Ministry of Health said all medical devices used on people and animals should be considered drugs.