Delhi High Court Seeks Centre, RBI Response On Yes Bank Stressed Assets Transfer

The Delhi High Court sought the response of the Centre, RBI, and SEBI on Friday on a PIL seeking to form a committee of experts to investigate the transfer of a stressed asset portfolio of Rs 48,000 crore from Yes Bank to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company.

In his PIL, former Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy sought to direct the Union Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India to formulate comprehensive guidelines in accordance with the recommendations of the committee to check any such future agreements or transactions and to regulate the arrangements entered into between banks, the NBFS, or other financial institutions and asset reconstruction companies.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, which did not issue formal notice on the plea, asked the authorities to file their responses within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

It also asked Yes Bank Ltd. and JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt. Ltd. to submit their responses.

Swamy was represented in the matter by senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao and lawyer Satya Sabharwal.