Delhi High Court Derails Attempt At Taxing Nokia’s Indian Operations

Taxability in Nokia’s hands would have arisen if it had earned net profits from its Indian operations and had a permanent establishment, that is a fixed place of business, in India.

The tax department sought to tax Nokia's Indian operations basis the gross profit margin.

But the Delhi ITAT had found it incorrect and arrived at a loss figure by allowing various expenditures against the gross profit. It pointed out that even if Nokia had a PE in India, there could not be any tax liability in India as Nokia incurred losses from Indian operations.

The ITAT had also observed that Nokia recorded a ‘global net loss’ in the relevant assessment year, and therefore no profit could have possibly been attributed to it.