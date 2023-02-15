Delhi HC To Hear Pleas Against Service Charge On Food Bill In Restaurants On April 12

Justice Prathiba M Singh Wednesday said the interim order cannot be modified without hearing the parties and added, “if the main matter cannot be heard on the next date, the application for vacation of stay will be considered.” Counsel appearing for the petitioners said the service charge, which has been in existence for the last several years, is a “traditional charge” and is distributed among those who 'are not before the customers”, and restaurants are seeking it after displaying due notice of the same on their menu cards and in their premises.

The petitioners- National Restaurant Association of India and Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations- have argued that the CCPA order is 'arbitrary, untenable and ought to be quashed'.