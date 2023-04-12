Delhi HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Plea Against Google's New Billing System

Justice Prathiba Singh of the Delhi High Court recused herself from hearing a petition by several startups that want Google LLC to keep its new billing fee system in abeyance until a compliance report in an antitrust case has been scrutinised upon.

The matter will now be heard by a new bench on April 18.

The plea by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation said the compliance report, which was required to be filed by Google as per an order of the Competition Commission of India, has not been scrutinised yet.