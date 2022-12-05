Delhi Govt Bans Plying Of BS-III Petrol, BS-IV Diesel Four-Wheelers

"As per the directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (four-wheelers) in NCT of Delhi with immediate effect till Dec. 9 or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier," read an order issued by the transport department.