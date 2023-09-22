BQPrimeBusiness NewsDelhi Government Inks Pact With Switch Mobility For 950 Low-Floor E-Buses
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Government Inks Pact With Switch Mobility For 950 Low-Floor E-Buses

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told PTI that the 12-metre buses would start arriving within four to six months.

22 Sep 2023, 11:12 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;@ashishkundra/X)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: @ashishkundra/X) 

The Delhi government has inked an agreement with Switch Mobility for 950 low-floor electric buses.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told PTI that the 12-metre buses would start arriving within four to six months.

These e-buses will be equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS devices, Gahlot said, adding that Delhi has the highest number of electric buses in the country.

In a post on X, Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said, "Delhi Government signs an agreement with @SwitchMobility for 950 low-floor 12-meter electric buses under National bus programme." Switch Mobility is the electric vehicle division of Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT