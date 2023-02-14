ADVERTISEMENT
Delegation Of U.S. State Court Judges Meet CJI Chandrachud

A delegation of U.S. State Court Judges led by Justice Sanjay T Tailor on Monday met with Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CJI Chandrachud. (Source: Allahbad High Court website)</p></div>
CJI Chandrachud. (Source: Allahbad High Court website)
The CJI and the members of delegation had "an exchange of views on the justice system of two largest democratic countries of the world", an apex court official said.

