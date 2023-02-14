ADVERTISEMENT
Delegation Of U.S. State Court Judges Meet CJI Chandrachud
A delegation of U.S. State Court Judges led by Justice Sanjay T Tailor on Monday met with Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.
The CJI and the members of delegation had "an exchange of views on the justice system of two largest democratic countries of the world", an apex court official said.
