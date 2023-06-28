Delayed Central Projects Rise To Highest In 16 Quarters

The share of delayed central sector projects is rising, bringing with it an increase in cost and time overruns.

The budget for the fiscal year 2024 allocated Rs 10 lakh crore for government capital expenditure, amounting to approximately 3.3% of the GDP. This figure surpasses the revised estimate of Rs 7.28 lakh crore from the previous fiscal year.

Despite the government's focus on infrastructure development, the Achilles heel in capital expenditure continues to be the delays that hamper project execution.

According to data from the project implementation status reports of central sector projects, the share of delayed projects rose to its highest level in at least 16 quarters during the January-March quarter. In this period, the percentage of projects running behind schedule increased to 59.5%, compared to 56.7% in the previous quarter and 41.27% a year ago.

Among the 1,566 projects reported during the January-March 2023 quarter, 12 projects were ahead of schedule, 292 projects were on schedule, while 931 projects faced delays, disrupting their scheduled completion.