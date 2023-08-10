Deflation in China: Why Prices Are Falling and What Beijing Can Do

There may be some benefits for developed countries, at least in the short term. As Chinese manufacturers cut prices to shed excess supply, that may ripple through to places like the US and Europe, providing some help for central banks there as they work to tame elevated inflation. There are some limitations: Both regions have become more protectionist in recent years and tried to limit their dependence on China. And Chinese-made goods make up a relatively small share of consumer spending in developed countries. For example, the US CPI (consumer price index) basket is dominated by shelter, food, energy and medical care, which have relatively little to do with imports from China. Emerging markets might welcome lower machinery prices — though with some caveats, as analysts have noted those countries may be wary about welcoming too much Chinese competition undercutting domestic industries.