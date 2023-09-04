Deficient Monsoon Poses Risk To Million Car Sales Target In Festive Season: Maruti Suzuki

The auto industry's highest ever monthly sales in August indicate the carmakers' expectation of a bumper festive season, but another month of deficient monsoon may derail the momentum, according to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

"While the going has been very good, we still have two points where we have to really watch out for if this demand is to continue," Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki, told BQ Prime. "One is the rainfall pattern, which in August was admittedly quite adverse, and in September, we have to wait and see where the monsoon goes."

Another month of deficient monsoons may hit sentiment and push up food inflation, which may attract another rate hike from the central bank, he said.

The higher rates may impact car sales, as over 80% of such sales in the country happen through financing.