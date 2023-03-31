Defence Stocks Rise On Large Order Wins From Government

Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. gained after they won large contracts from the Ministry of Defence.

Bharat Dynamics signed a contract for Rs 8,161 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the production and supply of the Akash Weapon System to the Indian Army. The contract is signed for two regiments of the Indian Army, and it is to be executed in three years. The company also received an order of Rs 261 crore for CMDS for MLH Helicopters.

Shares of the company were trading 3.04% higher at Rs 983.95 apiece as of 1 p.m., after having advanced as much as 6.08% intraday on Friday.

Out of the six analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 18.8%.

The total traded volume so far in the day was 2.3 times its 30-day average trading volume, as per Bloomberg data.