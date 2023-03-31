Defence Stocks Rise On Large Order Wins From Government
Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach gained after they won contracts from the Ministry of Defence.
Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. gained after they won large contracts from the Ministry of Defence.
Bharat Dynamics signed a contract for Rs 8,161 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the production and supply of the Akash Weapon System to the Indian Army. The contract is signed for two regiments of the Indian Army, and it is to be executed in three years. The company also received an order of Rs 261 crore for CMDS for MLH Helicopters.
Shares of the company were trading 3.04% higher at Rs 983.95 apiece as of 1 p.m., after having advanced as much as 6.08% intraday on Friday.
Out of the six analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 18.8%.
The total traded volume so far in the day was 2.3 times its 30-day average trading volume, as per Bloomberg data.
Bharat Electronics has signed two contracts with the Ministry of Defence worth a total of Rs 2,394 crore. The first contract, worth Rs 1,982 crore, is for the procurement of an automated air defence control and reporting system, ‘Project Akashteer’ for the Indian Army. The second contract, of Rs 412, is for the acquisition of Sarang electronic support measure systems and an associated engineering support package for the Indian Navy.
Shares of the company gained as much as 6.23% to Rs 97.25 apiece, after advancing as much as 7.54% intraday as of 1.00 p.m. on Friday.
Out of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating, one suggests 'hold' and two recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 21.1%.
The total traded volume so far in the day was six times its 30-day average trading volume, as per Bloomberg data.
Cochin Shipyard emerged as the lowest bidder in the tender floated for the construction of six "Next Generation Missile Vessels". The Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth Rs 9,804.98 crore with the company. The first vessel is to be delivered in 48 months, and the last vessel is to be delivered within 108 months.
Shares of the company gained as much as 5.53% to Rs 484.4 apiece, after having advanced as much as 8.21% intraday as of 1.00 p.m. on Friday.
Out of the five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and two suggest 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 17.6%
The total traded volume so far in the day was 8.7 times its 30-day average trading volume, as per Bloomberg data.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence for the construction of four next-generation offshore patrol vessels. The total cost of the project is around Rs 3,500 crore. The first vessel is to be delivered within 44 months of contract signing, and subsequent vessels at intervals of six months.
Shares of the company gained as much as 5.19% to Rs 457.95 apiece, after having advanced as much as 8.88% intraday as of 1.00 p.m. on Friday.
Out of the four analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 19%.
The total traded volume so far in the day was 5.6 times its 30-day average trading volume, as per Bloomberg data.