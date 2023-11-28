Defence Ministry Inks Rs 2,956 Crore Contract With BHEL To Procure 16 Super Rapid Gun Mount For Navy

BQPrimeBusiness NewsDefence Ministry Inks Rs 2,956 Crore Contract With BHEL To Procure 16 Super Rapid Gun Mount For Navy
28 Nov 2023, 09:19 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BHEL factory in Bhopal (Source: Company website)</p></div>
BHEL factory in Bhopal (Source: Company website)

The defence ministry on Tuesday sealed a Rs 2,956 crore deal with state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to procure 16 upgraded super rapid gun mount (SRGM) and accessories for Indian Navy.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with M/s Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Haridwar on Nov. 28 for procurement of 16 Upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) along with associated equipment/accessories for Indian Navy under Buy (Indian) category at a total cost of Rs 2956.89 crore," it said in a statement.

It said the upgraded SRGM will be manufactured by BHEL at its Haridwar Plant.

"The weapon system is capable of multiple engagements in multi-threat scenarios and has a proven record of very good performance against missiles and highly maneuverable fast attack crafts," the ministry said.

It said the upgraded SRGMs will be installed onboard Indian Navy's in-service ships as well as newly built platforms.

"The project will generate an employment of two and half lakh mandays over a period of five years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSME, thus significantly contributing to the government's efforts to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' in defence," it said.

