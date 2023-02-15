Defence Minister Launches 'iDEX Investor Hub', Rs 200 Crore Pledged By Investors

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched the 'iDEX Investor Hub' (iIH), under which more than Rs 200 crores had already been pledged by leading Indian investors.

He also launched the ninth edition of 'Defence India Startup Challenges (DISC 9)' on 'Cybersecurity' during the annual defence innovation event 'Manthan' as part of the Aero India 2023 here.