Defence Acquisition Council May Consider Multi-Defence Orders
The Navy might get a second aircraft, while the Air Force and the Army might get helicopters.
The Defense Acquisition Council may convene a meeting on Thursday to consider a comprehensive defence order, people with knowledge of the matter told NDTV.
The orders under consideration pertain to the Indian Navy, Air Force and the Army, they said on the condition of anonymity.
What Can The Orders Include?
The Navy might receive a second aircraft carrier. The vessel in focus could potentially be manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. The Air Force might get 68 light-utility helicopters and 97 Tejas MK-1A fighter jets. The Army may secure 98 LUH helicopters, they said.
Stock Performance
Shares of Cochin Shipyard, which is eyeing the aircraft carrier order, was trading 2.31% higher at Rs 1,191 apiece on the NSE compared to a 0.22% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 12.17 p.m.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.'s stock was 0.14% higher at 2,012.45 per share. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. was trading 0.42% higher at Rs 2,353.35 per share.