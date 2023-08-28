Decoding The Options To Tackle Rise In Housing Loan Interest Rate

There has been a sharp rise in the interest rates faced by Indian borrowers in the last year and the impact has been felt especially by those who have long tenure loans.

Housing loans are the biggest component of long tenure loans and most of these have been taken on a floating rate basis, which means that they are feeling the impact of the change.

Considering the exact situation, it is vital to know what are the options before the borrowers so that they can meet up to the challenge that has cropped up.