December Car Retail Sales Highest Ever In A Month, Says Maruti Suzuki’s Shashank Srivastava

The retail sales of passenger vehicle in December breached the 4,00,000 mark for the first time, breaking all previous records of sales in a single month, according to Executive Director Shashank Srivastava of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

The number is expected to be around 4,11,000 units in December, comfortably higher than the previous sales record of 3,82,000 in December 2019, Srivastava told BQ Prime.

"Maruti Suzuki touched about 206,000 retails, which is only the third time in its history that the company has crossed the 200,000 market," he said. "The last two occasions were December 2018 and December 2019."

Retail sales are expected to go up by 28% in December compared to the same month a year earlier.