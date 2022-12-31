December 2022 Auto Sales: Growth Slows Down As Year Ends, Say Analysts

India’s auto sales lost momentum in December as the recovery in two-wheelers lost steam after the festive bump and chip shortages limited production of passenger vehicles.

Analysts said the positive momentum observed in the two-wheeler category in the last two to three months has slowed down again, while weak demand for entry-level cars limited the sales of passenger vehicles along with the limited supply of semiconductors.

The two-wheeler demand has slowed down to pre-festive levels with no recovery in sight, and waiting periods for passenger vehicles have started to come down, Nomura Financial Advisory said in a report.

However, two-wheeler demand could improve in 2023 with lower inflation, a better crop harvest, and higher government spending, it said.

The brokerage expects passenger vehicle industry growth to slow down to 6% in FY24 from nearly 25% estimated in FY23.

"While the rural sentiments are turning positive, it is not yet benefiting two-wheeler demand, especially in the lower-end segment," Motilal Oswal said in a report.