Debt MFs Continue To Log Outflow; See Rs 1 Lakh Crore Withdrawal In September

The segment saw an outflow of Rs 25,873 crore in August. Before this, the debt schemes attracted Rs 61,440 crore in July, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

The huge outflow has pulled down the assets under management (AUM) of fixed income funds or debt funds to Rs 13.05 lakh crore at the end of September from Rs 14 lakh crore in the preceding month-end.