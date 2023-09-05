Debt Crisis Threatens To Engulf China’s Surviving Developers

A bond blowup by Country Garden, the nation’s former top developer by sales, could risk worse fallout than from China Evergrande Group’s in 2021, given Country Garden has four times more property projects. In addition to further hitting broader market confidence, a default may also cause social issues given the builder’s heavy exposure to smaller cities, with potential chain reaction including impacting owners of unfinished homes and construction workers, finances of local banks and governments as well as income for suppliers.