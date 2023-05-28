Bond Traders Are Starting To Eye Potential Risks Beyond The Debt Ceiling

Any debt-ceiling agreement itself will also probably cast a shadow. If, as seems likely, it includes caps on spending, there could be an additional drag on growth from the budget which will in turn impact monetary policy choices. Also of concern is the fallout from moves by the Treasury to replenish its emaciated cash balance. That dwindling pile— combined with the gradual exhaustion of accounting gimmicks aimed at keeping the US from breaching its cap — has seen Yellen warn once again that things are getting tight, telling lawmakers on Friday that the government expects to be able to make payments only up until June 5.