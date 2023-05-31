Debt-Ceiling Risks Abate Further as Congress Races to Complete Deal

Investors have historically demanded higher yields on securities that are due to be repaid shortly after the US is seen as running out of borrowing capacity. That puts a lot of focus on the yield curve for bills — the shortest-dated Treasuries. Noticeable upward distortions in particular parts of the curve tend to suggest increased concern among investors that that’s the time the US might be at risk of default. That had been most prominent around early June, but yields on those maturities have eased since the Biden-McCarthy deal was announced, suggesting investors are less concerned about the threat of missed payments. While Treasury’s bill auction announcement on Tuesday confirmed that the government would be able to auction and settle new issues on time, it didn’t guarantee securities maturing on June 6 would be redeemed “on a timely basis,” according to Wrightson ICAP.