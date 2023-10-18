Dearness Allowance For Government Employees Hiked To 46%

The Cabinet committee of ministers has hiked the dearness allowance for central government employees and the dearness relief to pensioners from 42% to 46%.

The latest DA rate would be made effective from July 1, 2023.

This represents an additional 4% over the existing rate of the basic pay/pension to compensate against the price rise.

The move is expected to benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

The combined impact on the exchequer, on account of both dearness allowance and dearness relief would be Rs 12,857 crore per annum, according to a government release on the matter

The previous DA revision was announced in March 2023, when the cabinet had similarly effected a 4% hike to be made effective from Jan. 1, 2023.

In Wednesday's cabinet meeting, a productivity-linked bonus equivalent to wages for 78-days for non-gazetted railway employees was also approved.

The move is expected to impact 11,07,340 employees working with the Indian Railways and cost the exchequer Rs 1,969 crore.

On Tuesday night, the finance ministry had approved ad-hoc bonus for FY23 for central government employees too.

The grant of non-productivity linked bonus equal to 30 days work for FY23 was approved. Central government employees in Group C and all non-gazette employees in Group B, who don’t benefit from any productivity linked bonuses would be eligible for the bonus, a notification on the matter said.