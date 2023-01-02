Deals Likely To Return, Rural Rebound Seen For Consumer Goods Sector In 2023

Coming off lackluster sales volume for most part of 2022, the fast-moving consumer goods industry is looking forward to the new year with hopes of consumption recovery and easing inflationary pressure on margins.

The makers of staples to soaps are amping up efforts to turn the year into a shopping bonanza with increase in offers and promotions across general trade, modern outlets and e-commerce platforms as input prices soften.

They also expect rural demand, which accounts for more than a third of the overall sales, to turn around in 2023, riding on a good harvest season and improvement in farm income.

Besides, they are pinning hopes on the upcoming Union Budget. Expectations of short-term demand drivers such as fuel price cut or income tax reduction top the list, the executives said.

"We're now seeing an uptick in volumes typically led by modern trade and e-commerce on the back of discounts and year-end offers," Krishna Rao, senior category head, Parle Products, told BQ Prime. "We hope this trend to percolate down to general trade as brands begin to offer higher weight for the same price and discounts on retail shelves with most input prices cooling off from peak levels. This is expected to spur overall consumption."

Between thinning shopper wallets and rising raw material costs, the year 2022 has been difficult for the fast-moving consumer goods sector. Successive price hikes initiated by companies to offset inflationary pressure on margins has come at a cost: demand slump. It has failed to recover with the country's rural population cutting back on spending.

While oil prices have cooled off, the industry is still impacted by high prices of wheat and sugar, said Parle's Rao. "Yet, we are able to give freebies or price-offs to bring back demand and fend off competition as profitability is sort of taken care with most [commodity] prices now seeing a correction."

According to Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., the battle to contain inflation, global growth slowdown and geopolitical risks are some of the key monitorables in 2023.

He, however, remains "cautiously optimistic" about rural recovery in India and overall FMCG growth in the absence of a conducive macro environment.

"As far as the inflationary scenario is concerned, we think the worst is over," said Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer at Marico. He expects consumption to improve but only "gradually" as we get into the second half of 2023.

Manish Aggarwal, director- Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd., expects to see better margins and profitability in the coming year as concerns around input inflation ward off. The snacks segment, however, was the least impacted in 2022, he said, as homebound people resorted to impulse buying.

"Even as people cut down on their household budget, the craving for snacks has grown with digital and remote work becoming mainstream."

Ahmed ElSheikh, president, PepsiCo India, said that the company is seeing "strong" demand from rural India for both food and beverage products.

"This is largely due to labour migration, increased digital penetration and enhanced distribution of our portfolio and rural India switching from unbranded loose products to branded ones," he said, adding that the strategy in 2023 will be to "focus on innovation, prioritizing profitable sales channels and diligently managing stock-keeping units" to drive growth.