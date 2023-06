Deal Activity Plunges 87% To $4.6 Billion In May

Deal activities fell by a steep 87% in May to $4.6 billion in value and by 45% in volume terms to just 106 deals, according to an industry report.

May 2022 witnessed four multi-billion-dollar deals totalling $31.5 billion, while the reporting month saw big-ticket transactions, industry tracker Grant Thornton said on Monday.

The domestic market is also experiencing a downturn in deal activity following the turmoil in the global markets as a whole, especially in the global banking sector, and the rising interest rates, leading to high levels of volatility and uncertainty in the deal street, Shanthi Vijetha, a partner at Grant Thornton, said.

M&As saw a steep 98% fall in value and 45% decline in volume compared to last May, recording only 22 deals valued at $675 million as there were practically no cross-broader deals, owing to global macroeconomic challenges, concerns of a potential recession, and uncertainty surrounding valuations.

Domestic volumes hit a three-year low with 20 deals, while cross-border activity hit its lowest monthly volume and value to date. The biggest domestic deal was Godrej Consumer Product, which snapped up Raymond Consumer Care for Rs 2,825 crore (announced in late April and concluded in the reporting month). The retail and consumer sectors led the transaction values for the month with 51% of the total M&As.

When it comes to private equity deals, despite a 44% fall in volumes and a 45% decline in value, the landscape saw 84 deals worth $3.9 billion as startups continued to dominate deal activity, accounting for 55% of volume.

Among startups, the enterprise application and infrastructure segment saw increased activity, followed by the fintech and retail segments, collectively contributing to 67% of the volume. Of the total, B2B startups accounted for over 52% of the funding at $96 million.

The real estate sector also saw a spike in deal value to $1.4 billion, despite there being only four deals.

So far this year, deal value plunged 80% to $19.3 billion owing to a global economic slowdown and investors hesitating to commit their capital in an uncertain environment, while volume fell 46%. The year so far has seen only three deals in the billion-dollar category and 34 deals above $100 million, compared to six and 60 such deals in the year-ago period.

The poor IPO market also scuppered the market, with the month seeing only one IPO raising $390 million, compared to eight issues raising $4 billion last May. QIP, on the other hand, saw two issues valued at $42.7 million, compared to none in May 2022.