DCX Systems To Raise Up To Rs 500 Crore Via Multiple Instruments

DCX Systems Ltd.'s board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through multiple instruments.

The funds will be raised through one or more tranches, including public issues, preferential issues, rights issues, private placements, and qualified institution placements, the company said in an exchange filing.

The defence equipment manufacturer's board also authorised the fund-raising committee to decide the terms and conditions of the proposed fund-raising, it said. However, the fund-raising plan will be subjected to approval from the members of the company and other regulatory bodies, it said.