DCX Systems To Raise Up To Rs 500 Crore Via Multiple Instruments
The funds will be raised through one or more tranches including public, preferential and right issues, private placements, and QIP
DCX Systems Ltd.'s board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through multiple instruments.
The funds will be raised through one or more tranches, including public issues, preferential issues, rights issues, private placements, and qualified institution placements, the company said in an exchange filing.
The defence equipment manufacturer's board also authorised the fund-raising committee to decide the terms and conditions of the proposed fund-raising, it said. However, the fund-raising plan will be subjected to approval from the members of the company and other regulatory bodies, it said.
Shares of DCX Systems closed 0.28% lower at Rs 317.05 apiece, as compared with a 0.46% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Thursday.
