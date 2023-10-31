DCX Systems Shares Surge Over 14% After Q2 Profit More Than Doubles
The company's net profit jumped 151.58% year-on-year to Rs 19.8 crore for the quarter ended September.
Shares of DCX Systems Ltd. surged over 14% on Tuesday after its second-quarter profit more than doubled.
The company's net profit jumped 151.58% year-on-year to Rs 19.8 crore for the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
DCX Systems Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 77.77% at Rs 309.1 crore.
Ebitda up 82.39% at Rs 18.4 crore.
Margin at 5.97% vs 5.81%.
Net profit rose 151.58% to Rs 19.8 crore.
Shares of DCX Systems rose as much as 14.39%, before paring gains to trade 7.90% higher at 1:00 p.m., compared to a 0.23% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 30.87% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.82, as of 12:59 p.m.