DCX Systems Shares Hit Record High On Joint Venture With ELTA Systems

Shares of DCX Systems Ltd. jumped on Thursday to hit a record high, after the company announced a joint venture agreement with ELTA Systems Ltd.

The purpose of the joint venture agreement is to develop, produce and distribute obstacle detection solutions, globally, based on radar and optics technology for the railway industry, the cables manufacturing company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

"All in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions as set out in this agreement," the filing said.

ELTA is a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, which is an Israel government owned company involved in aerospace and aviation manufacture.