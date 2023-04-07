DCM Shriram Appoints Sabaleel Nandy As CEO Of Its Chemicals Business

Business conglomerate DCM Shriram Ltd. on Friday announced the appointment of Sabaleel Nandy as the chief executive officer of its chemicals business.
Prior to joining DCM Shriram, Nandy was president and chief operating officer of Paradeep Phosphates, the company said in a statement. Nandy has more than two decades of experience in chemicals and fertilisers having spent 18 years in Tata group companies like Tata Motors, Tata Sons, Tata Chemicals.
He was also the VP of Tata Chemicals (North America) heading one of the world's largest soda-ash plants, the statement added.