Davos 2023: Steel Demand In India Robust Even As Slowdown Looms, Says Tata Steel's TV Narendran

Steel demand in India continues to remain robust even as fears of a global slowdown continue to loom, according to Tata Steel Ltd.'s TV Narendran.

While the demand in Europe may take "some time" to come back, the demand in India has continued to "remain strong," Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer at Tata Steel, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Narendran doesn't expect China's steel export volumes to reach 2015 levels which were around 10 million tonnes, as it strives for peak carbon emissions in 2030. Even as China was reeling with the impact of Covid in the last six months, it was exporting nearly 5MT steel, he said.

Tata Steel expects stable margin in 2023 as steel prices are rising and coal prices are easing, according Narendran.

The steelmaker is striving for "better margins" than it saw in the second and third quarters,

The company's performance was impacted in 2022 due to the volatility in coal prices, high gas prices, and the levying of export duties on steel, he said.