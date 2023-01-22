Davos 2023: Serum Institute To Focus On Non-Covid Vaccines As Risks Recede, Says Adar Poonawalla

Even as China battles a fresh onslaught of Covid cases, India remains in a “very good position,” according to Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer at Serum Institute of India. "India is very secure," he said adding that over 90% of the population is fully vaccinated.

“I mean, look at our genome testing in healthcare and testing infrastructure, which is now in place. No one had all this in 2020 and you have got stronger health systems, hospitals, more trained healthcare workers, so we are in a very good position, come what may.” Poonawalla told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He also said the Serum Institute has now shifted focus to continue developing other vaccines that had taken a backseat due to the pandemic. The company expects to rollout the malaria vaccine in Africa by the end of this year. The HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer in women will be rolled out this year as well. The company is also working on vaccines against dengue and five strains of meningitis.

“I am really focusing on the NBFC operations very strongly,” Poonawalla said about the Poonawalla Fincorp business. “We are more in the retail financing part, we are not giving infrastructure and real estate loans, large ticket loans, only smaller ticket loans. I think it's safer there not very long term, three years maximum four-year loans. So, I think it's a good niche to be in.”

Poonawalla is also hoping to expand their general and health insurance business. “Health insurance is very interesting because it ties-in well with our story of being healthcare providers,” he said.

Speaking about the Poonawalla vision fund, he said, “we are getting SEBI approval soon for that, it’s a category two fund,” and will consist of start-ups along with listed companies. They will infuse their own capital into the fund and will opt for fundraising once they establish a track record.

“Investing in India is at the heart of our corporate strategy of the group,” he said.