Davos 2023: Pan-India 5G Rollout By March 2024, Says Bharti Enterprises' Rajan Mittal

The parent of Bharti Airtel Ltd. intends to complete the rollout of 5G services across India by March 2024, said the company's vice chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal on Wednesday.

While the nation is at the forefront of digitisation push on the back of its India Stack, Bharti Enterprises Ltd. is growing in the telecom space with focus on 5G rollout, Mittal told BQ Prime on the sidelines of World Economic Forum summit in Davos.

"We are encapsulating whole lot of industries through our telecom. Our job is to make sure that 5G is rolled out as quickly as possible," Mittal said. "We are already rolling out at a speed, [where] by December 2023, March 2024 we'll be covering the entire country. We are being a facilitator for many things that are going to come into play."