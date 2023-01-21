Davos 2023: M&M Not Looking At Divesting Core Businesses, Says Anish Shah

The Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. which spans from real estate and farm equipment to financial services and autos, is not looking at divesting any core businesses for now as there is a lot of value in the businesses being together

"We have made commitments to investors and met every one of them," Chief Executive Officer Anish Shah told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We've also said that, at this point, we're not going to look at divestment of any of the core businesses. We feel that there is a lot of value in the businesses being together," Shah said.

He pointed out that the farm business has the highest margins by far in the industry and the highest market share.

"But our auto business has the highest margin in the industry, but we don't have the highest share in autos overall," Shah said.

Therefore, he added, there are synergies that are in play right now and the company would continue to look at what is the real value of the synergy.

"If, at some point, we feel there's greater value in looking at alternate options, we'll do that as well," the CEO said.