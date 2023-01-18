Davos 2023: Lack Of Risk Premium Deters Foreign Flows In Private Credit, Says Investcorp Co-CEO

Lack of risk premium on private credit in India is deterring foreign inflows in the asset class, Investcorp Ltd.'s Co-Chief Executive Officer Rishi Kapoor said.

Even if the rate of return in private credit lies around 15-16%, the net rate of return, which is post-tax and post-currency fluctuations to foreign investors, will result in high single digits, Kapoor told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Foreign investors could get similar returns in the U.S. and the European markets as well, he said.

"Their conundrum is that they are not getting the perceived risk premium of investing in an emerging market, and that absence of risk premium is what deters the inflow of capital into that asset class from foreign investors."