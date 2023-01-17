Davos 2023: IT Industry Will Ride Out The Slow Patches, Says Tech Mahindra's CP Gurnani

Tech Mahindra Ltd.'s CP Gurnani is confident about the next few quarters for the Indian IT sector and expects the industry to ride out the slow patches.

"There could be a few quarters where some of the Indian industries may be out of sink. But overall, the need for technology (cloud, artificial intelligence or automation) is high, the businesses will have more digital buyers," Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer at Tech Mahindra, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"The world economy is a seeing a beautiful contrast right now; it is sunny and cold both at the same time," Gurnani said.