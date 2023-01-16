Davos 2023: India's Tractor Demand Robust Despite Inflation, Says M&M's Jejurikar

Demand for tractors will continue to grow despite the spiraling inflation worldwide, according to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s Rajesh Jejurikar.

"We feel reasonably insulated from what's happening around the world," Jejurikar, executive director-auto and farm sectors, at Mahindra & Mahindra, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

However, the global slowdown may soften commodity prices more and it can have a positive effect on the company, he said.