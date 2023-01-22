Davos 2023: Indian CEOs Not Focused Enough On Climate, Says PwC Chairman

There is a lot of chatter around supply chains moving to India, make in India and make from India for the world. Do you sense that to be real opportunity?

Sanjeev Krishan: Well, I think we definitely have an opportunity, as Bob said, we shouldn’t say whether it's China plus one or Europe plus one, I think there's an opportunity, no question about it.

I think what the government of the day is trying to do in terms of incentivising businesses, both domestic and overseas to come and set shop in India, by way of giving a bunch of incentives, subsidies, etc., is a case in point.

I mean look at semiconductor itself where there has been a policy now to sort of say, that there is subsidy available. I mean, in some ways, we have seen the horrors of the past, whether it was people couldn't get laptops, automobiles and so on. So, in some ways that's very evident.

Now, if it enables me to get a certain amount of import substitution done, and then also make India a producer to some parts of the world, if not the entire world that's absolutely fine. So, I think the government is focusing on both at this point in time, to my mind.

Bob Moritz: I think India has the opportunity; it has the chance. It already checks the box, generally speaking on the economics, it's going to have to continue to reinvent itself in that regard. It checks the box with a great labour source in terms of the talent necessary, and it is bringing technology more and more to that supply chain. It is much more seen as stable, relevant to other parts of the world.

Where the Indian opportunity really is, is the fact that the CEOs are not focused on climate at the level it needs to be right now and getting it greener. Our own CEO survey would say the amount of CEOs that are really focused on it, lesser compared to them, the rest of the world, that's where government and business now both at the larger countrywide level with Prime Minister Modi and at the state level. If we can get focused, accelerate that, I think that's where the big opportunity is for them to be a potential supplier in the world of that supply chain.