Davos 2023: India To Be Net Exporter Of Green Hydrogen, Says Power Minister

India's 2030 target of setting up 10 million tonnes of green hydrogen capacity is conservative and will be achieved well in advance, Union Minister RK Singh said on Thursday.

The import of fossil fuel or petroleum products will stop in the long run as the country is transitioning to electric and hydrogen fuel, the Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Private players with concrete plans and land, etc., have already lined up to set around 6 MTPA of green hydrogen and 32 MTPA of green ammonia capacities in the country," Singh said.

"Large mobility will happen on green hydrogen in future," he said.

India will become the net exporter of green hydrogen in the coming years as it is the cheapest producer of renewable energy, which constitutes 75% of the cost of green hydrogen.

"Nobody can compete with us on the pricing," he said.

"In a free-and-fair competition, the world will have to buy from us. They may put a barrier on us and buy three times the costly hydrogen of their own. But then, in that case, they cannot turn back to us … Because barriers will create barriers," Singh said.

The ministry has also started pilot projects for green steel, shipping on green ammonia and long-range mobility using hydrogen fuel cells. The country has started a pilot project for green hydrogen buses from Leh to Delhi, and from Delhi to Jaipur. Once they are successful, they will be used commercially, he said.