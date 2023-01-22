Davos 2023: India Maturing As Professional Services Market, Says Deloitte Global CEO Joe Ucuzoglu

India is maturing as a professional services market at an accelerated pace, according to Deloitte's Joe Ucuzoglu.

"The need for high-end professional services like the ones we deliver is growing significantly and it's an incredibly important source of talent," Ucuzoglu, global chief executive officer at Deloitte told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah on the sidelines of World Economic Forum at Davos.

He added that he is "incredibly bullish" on India and the professional services market will cater to the growing needs of organisations as they scale.

The company isn't "simply offshoring" but is tapping into the "wealth of resources" to serve its clients around the world.

The largest professional service organisation is advising its customers to prepare for a range of scenarios as geopolitical shocks and fears of economic slowdown continue to persist.

Ucuzoglu said companies should go through the exercise of understanding what are the different ways global scenarios might play out and ensure plans are in place for each of them.