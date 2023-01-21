Davos 2023: Buses, Two- And Three-Wheelers To Spur EV Growth, Says Bharat Forge

Let me ask this in a different way, would some capacity expansion decisions or product innovation decisions, would they get pushed back a little bit because of what is happening in the west and your vision of how demand could get impacted in 2023?

Amit Kalyani: So, right now in Europe we are seeing very strong demand on the commercial vehicle side, and in the U.S. also, the commercial vehicle demand is very strong and likely to remain strong because it's a huge replacement market which is going to come up in the year ‘23.

On the past car side, a lot of our customers are constrained with the capacity of the supply chain, so they are producing below their stated capacities. So, within that you have to adjust your product portfolio to make sure that you are able to supply the products that they are making and because we are platform suppliers, pretty much what we supply goes into a number of different models. So, at a platform level, you are fine.

But the second question you asked, which is about innovation, I think it has to get accelerated, because how do you reduce cost, how do you lightweight and how do you become greener? So, if you see some of the things that we have been doing in terms of investments, in terms of acquisitions, in terms of R&D have been focused on, where is it that we have the opportunity to grow, where can we sell more to our consumers.

So, for example, getting into the castings business, the iron and steel castings has been a complete complementarity because that business globally is even larger than the forging business. So, we have just gotten into that and now we have made an acquisition. The second one, which will happen soon will take up capacity to almost 140-150,000 tons of melting, about 100,000 tons of output and that's only the start.

We believe that sectors like those who provide an industrial business very strong growth going forward, double-digit growth, and allow us to move from making only components to making subsystems because a subsystem that goes into these kinds of vehicles, the combination of forgings and machining with engineering, which is what will be the next step, which will be the post 2025-26 kind of step for us.