Data Protection Norms Key To Ensure Retail, E-Commerce Not Hit By Big Tech's Data Collection Practices: CAIT

CAIT said "it is important to put restrictions on cross-border data flows to make sure 'that user data is not misused, especially from the endless and unchecked processing of personal data by big tech companies..."

"Limitations on cross-border data flows are essential for developing nations like India to ensure that citizen data is used properly, and also to prevent economic harm resulting from the unchecked processing of personal data by global big tech companies," CAIT said in a written submission to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on draft data protection norms.