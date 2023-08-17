Data Protection Act To Make Digital Companies Handle Data Under Legal Obligation: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Thursday, said the Digital Personal Data Protection Act passed by Parliament recently will make digital companies handle the data of Indian citizens under absolute legal obligation.

Calling the law an important milestone in the cyber law framework, Chandrasekhar said there will be punitive consequences of high penalty and even blocking them from operating in India.

"The Digital Personal Data Protection Act that was passed by Parliament a few days ago is a very important milestone in the global standard cyber law framework that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to build for the India ‘Techade’ (a decade of technology) for a trillion dollar digital economy," the union minister told PTI.