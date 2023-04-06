Das Says Domestic Lenders Healthy Despite Global Banking Volatility

There have been some improvements in high-frequency indicators around the world, according to Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. However, the global economic outlook is now marred by concerns about financial stability, he said.

These uncertainties, combined with high inflation prints, have led to financial market volatility, reflected in sizeable two-way movements in bond yields, a fall in equity markets, and the U.S. dollar losing steam.

"Amidst this volatility, the banking and non-banking financial service sectors in India remain healthy, and financial markets have evolved in an orderly manner," the RBI Governor said in his speech on Thursday after announcing the first monetary policy decision of fiscal 2024.

The questions around financial stability in global economies call for a reappraisal of the responsibilities of the regulators and the regulated entities the world over and their collective role in safeguarding the stability of the financial system, Das said.