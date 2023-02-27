Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Bags Coal Mine In Madhya Pradesh
Of the 10 mines put on auction on the first day, Shree Cement made the highest bid for a coal mine in Chhattisgarh.
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. bagged a block in Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the latest round of commercial coal mine auction held on Monday.
Of the 10 mines put on auction on the first day, Shree Cement made the highest bid for a coal mine in Chhattisgarh.
While Rungta Sons Pvt. emerged as highest bidder for a coal mine in Odisha, Samlok Industries Pvt. made the highest bid for a mine in Maharashtra.
Orissa Metallurgical Industry Pvt. submitted the closing bid for a mine in West Bengal and Rama Cement Industries Pvt. bagged a coal mine in Madhya Pradesh. MH Natural Resources Pvt. emerged as the highest bidder for a coal block in Maharashtra and RCR Steel Works Pvt. made the highest bid for a mine in Jharkhand.
CG Natural Resources Pvt. bagged coal block in Chhattisgarh.
The auction of a coal block in Jharkhand was underway.
In a statement, the coal ministry said the government had launched the auctions of coal mines for commercial mining under the sixth round and second attempt of fifth round on Nov. 3, 2022.
"Forward auctions for these mines have been started on Feb. 27, 2023 and on the first day of the e-auction, 10 coal mines were put up for auction," the statement said.
Six coal mines are fully explored blocks and four coal mines are partially explored blocks.
The total geological reserves for these 10 coal mines are 1,866 million tonne. The cumulative peak rated capacity for these coal mines is 7.9 million tonne per annum (excluding partially explored coal mines).
These coal mines upon operationalisation will generate annual revenue of Rs 990 crore calculated. These mines will attract capital investment of Rs 1,185 crore and provide employment to 10,681 people.