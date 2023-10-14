Dalmia Bharat Q2 Results: Profit More Than Doubles, Margin Expands

A worker prepares cement mix for construction. (Source: freepik)
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.'s profit more than doubled in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.The cement company's net profit rose 161.70% year-on-year to Rs 123 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. The company's revenue rose nearly 6%.
