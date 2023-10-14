Dalmia Bharat Q2 Results: Profit More Than Doubles, Margin Expands

BQPrimeBusiness NewsDalmia Bharat Q2 Results: Profit More Than Doubles, Margin Expands
The cement company's net profit rose 161.70% year-on-year to Rs 123 crore in the quarter ended September.

14 Oct 2023, 8:12 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A worker prepares cement mix for construction. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
A worker prepares cement mix for construction. (Source: freepik)

Dalmia Bharat Ltd.'s profit more than doubled in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The cement company's net profit rose 161.70% year-on-year to Rs 123 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The company's revenue rose nearly 6%.

Dalmia Bharat Q2 FY24 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)

  • Revenue up 5.99% at Rs 3,149 crore.

  • Ebitda up 55.41% at Rs 589 crore.

  • Margins at 18.70% vs 12.76%.

  • Net profit up 161.70% at Rs 123 crore.

