Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Revenue Rises 10%

Dalmia Bharat Ltd.'s net profit declined 30% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The cement manufacturer reported a profit of Rs 144 crore in the April-June quarter in comparison with Rs 196 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 240 crore profit estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's sales volume grew 12.4% to 7 million tonnes.