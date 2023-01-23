Dalda Foods: Mega IPO Planned for 2023 by Pakistan's Biggest Cooking Oil Maker

The company is looking to raise between 3.3 billion rupees ($14 million)and 4.6 billion rupees in a share sale that could take place before Ramadan, which will start on March 22, according to Aziz Jindani, its chief executive officer. At 4.6 billion rupees, Dalda’s IPO would be Pakistan’s largest by a consumer staple company, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. It would also be the country’s largest since Air Link Communication Ltd.’s 6.4 billion rupee listing in September 2021.